|
01:53
Reported
News BriefsIyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20
White House: US-China relationship is one of disappointment and frustration
The US-China relationship is one of disappointment and frustration, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday.
“Right now it is a relationship of disappointment and frustration,” she said, accusing China of withholding information about the virus. “The president has said how frustrated he is at some of the decisions of China that put American lives at risk,” she added.
Last Briefs