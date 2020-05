01:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 Iyar 13, 5780 , 07/05/20 40-year-old dies in shooting in Be'er Sheva A 40-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in Be’er Sheva on Wednesday evening. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics who were called to the scene tried to perform CPR on him but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs