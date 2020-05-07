Meretz chairman: The ruling doesn't authorize corruption

Meretz chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz responded to the Supreme Court ruling rejecting the petitions against the Prime Minister and the coalition agreement.

“The High Court made its ruling and every decision of the court should be respected. But this ruling must not be considered a moral authorization for a corrupt Prime Minister," he said.

"The judges stressed the moral difficulty and the deep problem of the continued rule of a man charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. We deserve a government that is free of corruption, and a Prime Minister who deals with running the state and not with escaping the law. The law must be amended so that the mandate cannot be imposed on a person charged with criminal acts, and so that such a person will not be able to serve as Prime Minister," Horowitz added.