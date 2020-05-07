Shaked: This is not a trial, it's politics

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked responded to the Supreme Court ruling which rejected the petitions against the Prime Minister and the coalition agreement.

"The obvious, too, should be said: This is not a trial, it is politics. The arguments raised in this petition are arguments that turn the political process into a legal process, and it is good that the court refrained from intervening. The imposition of the mandate on the PM is the culmination of a definite political process that realizes the choice of the people,” Shaked wrote on Twitter.