  Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20

Suspect arrested after police officer attacked in north west London

A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked in north west London.

Local media reported that the officer was attacked in an alleyway following a police chase. The suspect decamped from the vehicle that officers were in pursuit of and fled down an alleyway. A struggle ensued and the officer was assaulted.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested.

