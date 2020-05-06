|
23:40
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Suspect arrested after police officer attacked in north west London
A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked in north west London.
Local media reported that the officer was attacked in an alleyway following a police chase. The suspect decamped from the vehicle that officers were in pursuit of and fled down an alleyway. A struggle ensued and the officer was assaulted.
The suspect fled the scene but was later located and arrested.
