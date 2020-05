23:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Supreme Court: No reason to prevent Netanyahu from forming gov't The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Wednesday evening that there is no reason to prevent Netanyahu from serving as Prime Minister or intervene in his agreement with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs