22:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 New gov't to be sworn in next week The Likud and Blue and White parties released a joint statement minutes ago: "PM Netanyahu and head of Blue and White Lt. Gen. (res.) MK Benny Gantz agreed to form a government to be sworn in on Wednesday of next week, May 13, 20, after completing the legislative process tonight."