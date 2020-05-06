PA: No new infections

PA 'Health Minister', May Salim al-Kila said Wednesday that 54 Palestinian Arabs had recovered from the coronavirus over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries in the PA-controlled territories to 222.

47 of the recovered patients are residents of Ramallah, al-Bira, Hebron, Beit Lechem and East Jerusalem and 7 others residents of Jerusalem.

Over the past 24 hours, no new cases of the virus have been reported, and the total number of CV-19 cases stands at 543. In Gaza, 3 individuals who had been in home isolation tested positive for the virus. The reported rate of recovery is 40.8%.

Since the beginning of the crisis, 34,511 tests have been carried out to diagnose the coronavirus in the PA and Hamas-controlled territories, with 4 residents dying of the virus.