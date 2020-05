21:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Government approves restrictions for Lag B'Omer Read more The lighting of bonfires will be prohibited from tomorrow until after Lag B'Omer. Renting out guest houses will be prohibited at Meron. ► ◄ Last Briefs