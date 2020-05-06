21:48
  Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20

House Dems pen another huge bailout

With state coffers running dry, House Democrats are working on another government bailout that they claim would provide a lifeline for public services like the police department, fire fighters, and first responders.

Nancy Pelosi said she expects the package to reach the realms of $1 trillion. She said the package "honors our heroes."

Republican congressional leaders are weary of another round of spending with this quarters aid packages already exceeding $3 billion.

