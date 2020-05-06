Liberman: Netanyahu talks out of both sides of his mouth

Avigdor Liberman criticized the Likud's conduct in the Knesset.

"Likud, Blue and White, Shas and United Torah Judaism voted against provisions [we] filed to providing unemployment benefits to the self-employed. All the factions with the exception of Yisrael Beytenu voted against provisions to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley."

"For Netanyahu, talk and action don't go together," he concluded.