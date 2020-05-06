|
21:36
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Liberman: Netanyahu talks out of both sides of his mouth
Avigdor Liberman criticized the Likud's conduct in the Knesset.
"Likud, Blue and White, Shas and United Torah Judaism voted against provisions [we] filed to providing unemployment benefits to the self-employed. All the factions with the exception of Yisrael Beytenu voted against provisions to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley."
"For Netanyahu, talk and action don't go together," he concluded.
Last Briefs