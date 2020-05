21:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Netanyahu, Gantz meeting ends with no agreement Tonight's meeting between PM Netanyahu and Benny Gantz has come to a close with no agreement reached on the topics of the future Health Minister and when the new government is to be sworn in. ► ◄ Last Briefs