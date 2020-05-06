PA official pledges to thwart all attempts at sovereignty

Minister of Information of the PA, Nabil Abu Rudeineh attacked a news article by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman in which Friedman said that applying Israeli sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria would not jeopardize the Jewish majority of Israel, since the annexation would only apply to areas mostly populated by Jews.

Friedman said the annexation plan would also not jeopardize Israel's status as a democracy and would not compromise the two-state solution.

In response, Abu Rudeineh said that Israel has no right or legitimacy to take steps contrary to international law, and that the "Palestinian people" would thwart all schemes against them and not allow the plan to go through.