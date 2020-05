20:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 South Tel Aviv activist: Former Supreme Court Justice 'head of snake' Dozens of national camp activists protested tonight at the home of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak. The rally took place in protest against the recent Court rulings and the protesters claimed that "Justice Barak's spirit guides the judges of the court to this day, and Barak's judicial activism impedes Israeli democracy." ► ◄ Last Briefs