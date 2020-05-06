Dep mayor of Ramat Gan slams Chief Rabbinate for firing of R' Katz

Liad Ilani, Deputy Mayor of Ramat-Gan reacted trongly to Artuz Sheva's report that the Chief Rabbinate of Israel fired Rabbi Aharon Katz who had been running city's kashrut and marriage departments after replacing Rabbi Yaakov Ariel.

"A bunch of disconnected, delusional and ungrateful people. Shame on the Chief Rabbinate for their decision to appoint a high-ranking marriage and kosher supervisor in Ramat Gan, without consulting the city's elected officials and hearing their position and humiliate someone who has spent many years of his life in the service of the public."