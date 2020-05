19:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Netanyahu, Gantz meeting to decide future of Health Min. Amit Segal of Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu and Gantz are holding a meeting to decide who will become the next Health Minister in the unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs