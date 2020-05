19:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Another 649 Americans die of CV-19 Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says a further 649 people have died of the Covid-19 bringing the total number coronavirus deaths in the US to 30,076. ► ◄ Last Briefs