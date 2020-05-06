Rabbi of Ramat Gan fired, 'political meddling' alleged

It was reported that Rabbi Aharon Katz, who had filled Rabbi Yaakov Ariel's role as Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan over the past three and a half years, tending to matters of kashrut and marriage law was fired.

Former Bayit Yehudi MK Motti Yogev said he suspected politics were involved and that this was a continuation of the same campaign as the one that saw Jerusalem's Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern relieved of office a short time ago.

Yogev said that, "This would not have happened had Bayit Yehudi and Religious Zionist representatives in the Knesset not lost the public's confidence and shrunk to the point of inability to appoint religious Zionist rabbis [to key roles]."