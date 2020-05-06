Did Israel promise Jordan to close Temple Mt. to Jews?

Supreme Court Justice Daphne Barak-Erez ordered the state to respond to a petition by Temple Mount activists stating that there was a political agreement between Jordan and Israel regarding the closure of the Temple Mount to Jews during the coronavirus crisis.

Yehuda Etzion and Arnon Segal petitioned against the agreement, claiming that the prime minister was secretly negotiating with Jordan and reached an understanding regarding the closure of the Temple Mount to Jews during while it remains open to Arabs.