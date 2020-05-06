Barkai Rabbis: Rabbi Rabinovitch was a great influence

Rabbis David Fine and Shlomo Sobol the Deans and Founders of Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development published the following statement in memory of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch:

Together with the entire nation of Israel, we mourn the deep loss of Rabbi Rabinovitch.

When we were consulting with people about the feasibility and potential to open a serious and sophisticated program to train young, idealistic rabbis in the National Religious community in practical Rabbinics - Rabbi Rabinovitch was literally one of first people we approached to seek advice.

His unique status as one of the generation’s greatest rabbinic decisors combined with having been born in Montreal and his having served pulpits in the United States prior to his ultimate Aliyah to Israel made him uniquely authoritative to bring about important changes in the way rabbinical education is provided for in Israel.