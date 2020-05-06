Hesder Yeshivot: Rabbi Rabinovitch was a man of noble characteristics

Uri Pinsky, Chief of Staff of the Association of Hesder Yeshivot (combining Torah learning and IDF army service), published the following statement in memory of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch:

The Association of Hesder Yeshivot in the name of all the Yeshiva heads, their rabbis and students , together with the entire house of Israel are crying bitterly on the loss of a great luminary, a man of noble characteristics, a Yeshiva head and teacher to thousands through his lectures and writings, Rabbi Nachum Eliezer Rabinovitch.

In the consolation of of Zion and Jerusalem and through the continuation of the great achievements of the Rav we will find our comfort.