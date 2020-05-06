|
Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Barkat calls on Lapid to condemn calls on violence against Netanyahu
MK Nir Barkat commented on a police complaint filed by the prime minister following incitement to murder his son.
"I call on Yair Lapid to condemn the shocking incitement against the prime minister's son, and the attorney general and prosecutor's office to order a criminal investigation, unequivocally clarifying that there are lines that should not be crossed. Everyone needs to maintain a respectful narrative despite the difference in opinion," he said.
