Pompeo on visit: I think you'll see announcement shortly

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Israel next week for a 24 hour visit, Israeli officials told Channel 13's Barak Ravid.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz.

A spokesman for the State Dept. said that "We have nothing to announce at the moment regarding trips of Secretary Pompeo," according to the report.

"I don't have any travel to confirm, but I think in the upcoming hours and days you'll see an announcement," Pompeo told journalists.