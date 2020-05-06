|
17:24
Reported
Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
S Korea: Kim Jong Un vanished due to virus scare, not heart issues
The Sourth Korea Intelligence Service reported that N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been missing from the public eye due to fears of contracting the coronavirus following a possible outbreak in the country.
Kim did not show up for N. Korea's 'Day of the Sun' celebration; the biggest military parade of the year in the hermit kingdom and was thought by many to be either dead or suffering from serious health problems.
