17:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Uber cutting 14% of staff According to CNN, Uber said in a filing Wednesday that it is cutting about 3,700 full-time roles, or roughly 14% of its staff.