OU Israel: Rabbi Rabinovitch was plesant and modest despite greatness

OU Israel published the following statement in memory of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovitch:

OU mourns the passing of HaGaon HaRav Nahum Rabinovitch zt"l. Rabbi Rabinovitch was the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Bircat Moshe in Maale Adumim. Rabbi Rabinovitch was one of the Gedolei Hador (great Rabbis of the generation) and greatest Poskim (Halachik ruling Rabbis) in the religious Zionist world.

Rabbi Rabinovitch created generations of Talmedi Chachamim (Torah learning Jews) who are sanctifying G-d's name. Rabbi Rabinovitch was plesant and modest despite his greatness. We, together with the entire Jewish people, mourn his pasisng and express our deepest condolences to his family and students.