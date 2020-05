17:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Knesset voting on rotation gov't in process At the Knesset plenary, a second and third reading on the Government Basic Law including a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz is currently taking place. ► ◄ Last Briefs