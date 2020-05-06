PM files complaint against radical left activist

Prime Minister Netanyahu filed a complaint with the Israel Police for blatant incitement to violence against him and his son Yair.

The complaint was filed after an extreme left activist, Haim Shadmi, protested in front of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem and made calls to murder Yair Netanyahu, including calls to throw a Molotov cocktail at the Prime Minister's residence.

"The incitement on the extreme left has crossed [all] red lines. These are real threats to my son's life. These threats must not be ignored," Netanyahu said.