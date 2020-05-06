Lapid: Only thing driving unity agreement is distribution of loot

MK Yair Lapid was last to present the opposition's side deliberation on the Basic Law of the unity government.

"The only thing driving the agreement is the distribution of loot. Unity is not everyone [joining hands to sit on top of the country's] middle class. It's agreeing on fundamental viewpoints. On principles of living side by side."

"You are attacking Israeli democracy. You are breaking down the common denominator. You are causing a complete loss of citizens' trust in politicians. You are spending hundreds of millions on ministerial posts and snacks," claimed Lapid.