|
16:05
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
MDA preparing medical response for Lag B'Omer festivities in Meron
Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the annual festivities in Meron will take place with only a few dozen of people in attendance this year.
MDA is preparing a medical response for all possible scenarios.
Six ambulances, two intensive care vehicles, a command vehicle and other dedicated emergency vehicles will be deployed in the field, with MDA paramedics available to provide medical response to every emergency.
Last Briefs