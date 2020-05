15:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Yamina won't vote on gov't rotation laws Members of the Yamina party said they will not attend voting on the rotation government laws since PM Netanyahu has refused to offer them an acceptible role in the unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs