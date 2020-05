15:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Tibi accuses Smotrich of 'fascism,' 'arrogance' Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) attacked Transport Minister Bezael Smotrich (Yamina) for refusing to recognize the "Palestinian people." Tibi advised Smotrich against "holding a match" in terms of homeland and place of birth and said the minister should put an end to his "fascist and arrogant" discourse. ► ◄ Last Briefs