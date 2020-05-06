Health expert says second wave likely

Prof. Ran Nir-Paz, Senior Physician and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Hadassah Medical Center, voiced his concern about the relaxation of coronavirus health measures, saying that though it appears that the innitial wave of the coronavirus has run its course, the disease is still "on the loose in the world."

Nir-Paz said that while it wasn't a good idea to keep Israel's borders closed, a second wave of the virus was likely in store, and individuals should continue following health directives.