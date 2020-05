15:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Police confirm: Yair Netanyahu filed complaint for incitement, threats The Police Department confirmed that Prime Minister Netanyahu's son has filed complaints of incitement and threats. "Every incitement case received by the police is investigated and passed over to the Prosecutor's Office for a decision on the continuation of procedures, which is also the case here," it asserted. ► ◄ Last Briefs