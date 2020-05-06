14:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Hotovely: Israel today lost one of greatest scholars of our generation Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely expressed sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Nachum Eliezer Rabinovich, Rabbi of Religious Zionism. "The people of Israel today lost one of the greatest scholars of our generation. Rabbi Rabinovich, head of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva, who was an halakhic and spiritual leader who raised generations of students to a deep commitment to work in all aspects of life in the State of Israel. I would like to extend condolences from the bottom of my heart to his family and students. We will continue his way." ► ◄ Last Briefs