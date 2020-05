14:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz visits Jerusalem schools Deputy Mayor Chagit Moshe said: "We were optimally prepared to open grades 1-3 and grades 11-12, and the children's arrival data indicates this." ► ◄ Last Briefs