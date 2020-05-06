|
14:02
Reported
News BriefsIyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20
Honenu org: Hisdai home destruction in Yitzhar 2 weeks ago was illegal
The destruction of the Hisdai family home in Yitzhar two weeks ago was illegal, according to Attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu legal aid organization.
According to the main argument, the army had no authority to destroy the family home, but to evacuate them only. As a result of the destruction of the house, the couple suffered damages of tens of thousands of shekels.
Last Briefs