Efrat Local Council Head: 'End of 20-year journey'

Efrat Local Council Head Oded Revivi praised Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for approving thousands of housing units in Efrat.

"We mark an important moment today in a 20-year journey during which we've gone through a host of political and legal professionals to obtain the appropriate permits at Givat Eitam, including a process that lasted about a decade in the Supreme Court.

"Over the years, Efrat has become the beating heart of Gush Etzion and is delighted by the confidence expressed by the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, on the ability to expand to build and continue to absorb immigrants, young couples, and families who seek a quality settlement near Jerusalem."