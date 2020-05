13:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Prague: Headstones used as pavement identified in central square Read more As central Prague square receives new look, workers rip up paving stones made of Jewish desecrated Jewish headstones. ► ◄ Last Briefs