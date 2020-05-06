DM Bennett confirms: Thousands new housing units to be built in Efrat

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved the expansion of the Efrat local council in Judea and Samaria by 1,100 dunams. This means building thousands of new housing units in the community - about 7,000 according to professionals, enabling the arrival of new residents and continued expansion of the community as a significant strengthening of the Greater Etzion Bloc.

The approval was obtained after the legal proceedings were completed and the Minister instructed the Commissioner of Governmental and Abandoned Property in Judea and Samaria to grant planning permission. The Minister's decision actually grants permission to the Housing Ministry for planning in Givat Eitam, which is within the jurisdiction of the Efrat Local Council.