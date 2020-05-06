Netanyahu: 'Rabbi Rabinovich was man of many talents, huge scholar'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the passing of Rabbi Nachum Rabinovich, the rabbi of religious Zionism.

"I am saddened by the passing of the head of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva, Rabbi Prof. Nahum Eliezer Rabinovich.

"Rabbi Rabinovich was a man of many talents - a huge scholar, a prominent halakhic arbitrator, and an educator in the sciences. Maimonides served as his model for a Jewish educator who combines Torah and wisdom.

"The love of Eretz Yisrael brought Rabbi Rabinovich to the Bircat Moshe hesder yeshiva in Maale Adumim, where Torah scholars serve in the IDF. His spiritual leadership was characterized by a blend of loyalty to halakha and social sensitivity. The field of conversion was close to his heart, and he sought to reach out to all."