12:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 How can foreign journalists be helped to understand Israel? Read more Journalistic prejudice is not always anti-Israelism. It is often based on ignorance and urgently needs to be challenged creatively. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs