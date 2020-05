12:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Left-wing NGO paid CEO illegally high salary, charges watchdog Read more Watchdog group claims Torat Tzedek violated laws for non-profit organizations by paying CEO nearly half of its annual budget. ► ◄ Last Briefs