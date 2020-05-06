Report: Minister Ohana signs 1-year lawyer contract for NIS150,000

Justice Minister Amir Ohana received a budget of NIS 150,000 in favor of private lawyer Simcha Rothman, who represents him in the Supreme Court in a petition in the continuation of Dan Eldad's tenure as Acting State Attorney, reports Channel 13 News.

Rothman defends Ohana on social networks and the two even hold events together. The contract period is one year, and after NIS 20,000 paid for the initial request.