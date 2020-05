12:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Israel Police locate 'drug lab' in Sharon moshav Israel Police have located a "drug lab" containing over half a ton of cannabis in a Sharon moshav. A large amount of property was seized by police for the forfeiture, as well as a handgun hidden in a vacuum cleaner. ► ◄ Last Briefs