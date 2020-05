12:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Betzalel Smotrich to Arab MKs: 'You invented a Palestinian nation' Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich told Arab Knesset members about the history of the "Palestinian people" and explained why a Palestinian state will never be established. ► ◄ Last Briefs