'Rabbi Rabinowitz dedicated life to Land, people, Torah of Israel'

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked eulogized the rabbi of Religious Zionism, Rabbi Nachum Rabinowitz, who passed away.

"This morning I heard of Rabbi Nachum Rabinovich's passing with grief and sorrow. The words 'a tzaddik is lost from the land' aren't enough to contain the loss.

"Rabbi Rabinovich, who was not only the senior yeshiva head, he was also senior the simple sense - he acquired wisdom. His wisdom was exceeded only by his courage which was evident in all areas of his soul, for the sake of the Land of Israel, the people of Israel, and of course the Torah of Israel," Shaked said.

"The entire people of Israel are mourning his loss with the family and students of the Ma'aleh Adumim Yeshiva that continues the path of the rabbi to sanctify Heaven in their lives. I send my condolences to his family and his disciples."