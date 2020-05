12:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Suspected incitement to violence against Yair Netanyahu Leftist Chaim Shadmai threatened Yair Netanyahu, writing: "One day you'll be without security guards, and 'boom'." Netanyahu filed a complaint with the police. Interior Security Minister Erdan called the incident "incitement to violence and a criminal offense." ► ◄ Last Briefs