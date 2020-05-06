DM Bennett: 'Rabbi Nachum Rabinowitz was Torah scholar of generation'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennet expressed great sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Nahum Rabinovich.

"It hurts, the demise of Rabbi Nachum Rabinowitz, the greatest Torah scholar of the generation, who was a model of modesty, love of Israel, and the Torah of Israel.

"The Rabbi spread much love and educated his many disciples on this way, through Zionism and giving. Since moving with his family to Israel, he has led the marvelous Ma'aleh Adumim yeshiva for many years, and has been teaching Torah and ruling alongside general education in all walks of life. I send condolences and a big hug to the family. May his memory be a blessing."