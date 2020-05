12:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Iyar 12, 5780 , 06/05/20 Tel Aviv Mayor seeks to open restaurants next week Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has submitted an outline to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and ministers to open 2,500 restaurants, cafes, and bars in the city. ► ◄ Last Briefs